Driver hospitalized following crash

A McMinnville woman was injured when the Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck a parked Tesla Monday afternoon on Southeast Linfield Avenue at Renshaw Ave., police said.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found that the Chevrolet driven by Patricia Dryden, 67, had struck the unoccupied Tesla. She reportedly became distracted, according to police. Her vehicle rolled over as a result of the impact.

She was extricated by McMinnville Fire Department personnel and transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Dryer was cited the failing to maintain lane, police said.