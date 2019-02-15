Driver arrested after chase through residential area

Bonds

A McMinnville man was arrested Friday afternoon after leading McMinnville police on a high-speed chase through town.

Paul Anthony Bonds, 26, was booked into Yamhill County Jail on $27,500 bail on charges of felony attempt to elude in a vehicle, misdemeanor attempt to elude on foot, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police said an officer tried to stop a blue Honda Civic for a speeding violation on Southwest Fellows Street about 3:11 p.m.

Instead of stopping, police said, the Honda accelerated and began running stop signs. The driver lost control, crashed into a curb and through the front yard of a residence in the 1600 block of Southwest Apperson Street, then continued to elude through the surrounding neighborhood.

The driver stopped the damaged vehicle and fled on foot, police said. An officer chased him with assistance from Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies.

Bonds was taken into custody in the yard of a residence on Southwest Fellows Court.

Police said the owner of the Honda said Bonds, his friend, had been performing some mechanical work on the car. Bonds was charged with criminal mischief because of the damage to the vehicle.