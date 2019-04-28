Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Bernhard Marsh - 1937-2019

Dr. Lawrence “Larry” Bernhard Marsh, 81, of McMinnville, Oregon, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 28, 2019. Born September 16, 1937, in Yakima, Washington, he was the son of Victor and Helena Marsh. Larry had four siblings, Hubert Marsh (deceased), Gerald Marsh, Marlene Lutthans and Kathleen Evans. He was united in marriage with his wife, Janice Dee Marsh, on July 26, 1974, and married for 44 years; constant companions, he loved her deeply and we can rejoice they are now reunited in Heaven.

Larry’s life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville, OR. Former singers of choirs directed by Dr. Marsh are invited to join us in a choir tribute to him. Practice for this tribute will occur prior to the service, at 9:00 a.m. For questions or to RSVP, contact mdresser@msd.k12.or.us.

Dr. Larry Marsh received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in choral conducting from the University of Washington and devoted himself to sharing his passion for music through education, adjudication, clinical application, involvement in professional music organizations and as a conductor. He taught at the universities of Michigan, Texas and Western Washington, and in the public schools of Longview, Washington, prior to his true career: devoting 27 years to Linfield College as the Director of Choral Activities and Professor of Music. While there, he lead tours to New Zealand, China, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and piloted a chorale training program in Australia. His work extended into the community, as he directed the Masterworks Chorale and served as the Minister of Music at Calvary Baptist Church for 22 years. He once noted that his life’s work was directing concert choirs.

Larry’s love of music harmonized beautifully with his relationship to his wife, Janice, a contralto soloist. Larry loved corny “dad jokes” and enjoyed playing games with family and friends. Larry was a beloved father to five children, Janie (Gullickson), Jack Marsh, Joel Marsh, Mary (Roller) and Carl Marsh. He left a legacy of 13 grandchildren, and an abundance of great-grandchildren, family and friends.

