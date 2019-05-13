Douglas Ray McConnell 1945 - 2019

Douglas Ray McConnell passed away suddenly May 13, 2019, from heart-related problems. He was 73. He was born September 5, 1945, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Lowell and Beatrice McConnell. He was a proud graduate of McMinnville High School and served for six years in the Army National Guard. On August 28, 1971, he married the love of his life, Pattee Fox of Willamina. In 1977, they had one daughter, Angela, his pride and joy. The three shared a special and close relationship.

Doug worked for Jefferson Plywood in Madras, US Plywood in Willamina, and Warm Springs Forest Products Industries, running the lathe initially and then as a millwright. He retired in 2007 after 42 faithful years. He was a hard-working, disciplined man who never took short cuts and always got the job done right.

After retirement, Doug enjoyed not going to work, delivering Meals-on-Wheels, working around the house and yard, and going on various adventures; but his favorite things were camping at the Metolius River with dear friends, the Oregon Coast, and fishing in Alaska. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, Green Bay Packer fan, model train enthusiast, loved old rock and roll (especially Neil Diamond), and enjoyed cooking and baking. He loved making a fruitcake every Christmas and sharing it with the few who would eat it.

Doug was always active in his community, generous with his time, and available to help others whenever needed. He was kind, patient, respectful, selfless and steadfast. He was a big man with a big heart, big morals and high integrity.

Doug and Pattee shared a beautiful marriage which was admired by many, and full of love and respect for each other, laughter, compassion and compromise. They always took care of each other and ended each day with a kiss goodnight. He loved listening to Pattee play the piano and would stop whatever he was doing to listen.

Although his absence leaves an aching hole in the hearts of many, may the pain be slightly less in knowing he was doing something he loved to do: enjoying a beautiful day on a country drive with his dear wife.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pattee; daughter, Angela; niece, Jan Snyder; cousins, Sheree Mauro and Colton Harper; and cat, Whiskers. He will also be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service is planned at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Metolius Train Depot, followed by a reception at the Madras Senior Center. Packer attire welcome. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Dundee Pioneer Cemetery.