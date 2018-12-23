Douglas George Sager - 1937 - 2018

Douglas George Sager, age 81, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away December 23, 2018. He was born June 4, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, to Clyde and Alta (Mallery) Sager. He grew up in Yamhill, Oregon, attending Yamhill schools. He loved sports, hunting and fishing. He served in the Army Reserve from 1958 to 1960, active duty in the Army from 1960 to 1962, followed by an honorable discharge. He graduated from Oregon State in 1964 with concurrent degrees in forestry and business. He was a commercial fisherman for 40 years, and a Christmas tree grower for 60 years. Douglas served six years on the Board of Directors of Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association. He had a choose-and-cut operation in McMinnville for 34 years and a retail lot in Reno, Nevado, for 25 years, as well as selling wholesale trees to customers in Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas and Hawaii.

He was very involved with family; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Alta Sager; and sisters, Sandy Earhart, Myrtle Morikado and Laura Miller. He is survived by his significant other, Karen; daughters, Sheri Hodgkins and her husband Russell, and Michelle Trivelpiece and her husband Wesley; grandsons, Jonathan Hodgkins and David Trivelpiece and his wife Kassie; great-granddaughter, Harlan Rae Trivelpiece; granddaughters, Jessica Claussen and her husband Adam, and Megan Hodgkins; brothers-in-law, Donald Earhart and Robert Morikado; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

A cryptside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 31, at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Y-C Athletics in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.