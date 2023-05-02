Dorothy May Vanderhoof 1930 - 2025

Dorothy May Vanderhoof, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Fullerswood Manor Home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born August 11, 1930, in Amity, Oregon, to Henry and Rose Brutke.

She attended Amity High School and married Warren L. Vanderhoof on April 27, 1950. She was a homemaker, helped her husband on the farm, and worked outside the home at a local food processing facility for many years while raising three children. She loved her garden and all her farm animals.

She was preceded in death by Warren (deceased 2008); her sisters, Lily Tallman, Rosy Whitlow, and Olga DeRaeve; and a brother, Otto Brutke.

She is survived by two daughters and one son: Kathy Stromberg of West Linn, Oregon, Vicki Dohrmann of Port Townsend, Washington, and Rick Vanderhoof of Port Orchard, Washington. Dorothy is also survived by three grandchildren, Courtney Medendorp of Fruitport, Michigan, Garrett Smith of Sacramento, California, and Andrew Vanderhoof of Port Orchard; and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the Amity Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.