Dorothy May Adams 1929 - 2020

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Dorothy May Adams, surrounded by her loving family, passed from this world to be with our heavenly father on December 10, 2020, in her oldest son's home in Sheridan, Oregon.

Mom was born May 7, 1929, to John and Johanna (George) Weber in Winds, North Dakota. Both parents migrated from Germany as toddlers. Mom was very proud of her heritage. When she was around three years old, the family moved to Oregon for work, settling in Carlton. She attended all levels of her education in Carlton, later graduating from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1947. A year later, on July 9, 1948, she married Carl Adams, eventually calling Newberg home. The couple went on to have three sons. When the boys got older, she went to work at Rennie Jr. High School, and was there over 20 years. After retiring, the couple became snowbirds, going back and forth between Oregon, Arizona, California and Nevada for many years. Mom loved gardening and maintained her gardens up until the age of 89. She was very independent, driving herself to many activities, including swimming, camping with her family and to her church activities. She was also a self-made artist, well known for her paintings. But her greatest love was her belief in Jesus Christ as her personal savior.

She was preceded in death by Carl, her loving husband of 59 years, in 2007; both her parents; older brother, Leroy of Seattle; and sister, Arlean Huff of Carlton. She is survived by sons, Richard and Christie Adams of Sheridan, Jeffrey and Renee Adams of La Pine, and Robert and Vicky Adams of McMinnville; five grandchildren, Chad, Carl, Sean, Sheral and Jana; eight great-grandchildren; and, eight days after her death, a great-great-granddaughter was born.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when her home church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Newberg, Oregon, can welcome more people into its sanctuary.