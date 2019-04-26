Dorothy Mae Full - 1927 - 2019

On April 26, 2019, Dorothy Mae Full passed away quietly in her home, with family present. She was 91. She was born June 2, 1927, in Sheridan, Oregon, to Stanley E. and Hazel F. Christensen. Dorothy was raised on the family farm between McMinnville and Bellevue, Oregon. She went to grade school at Oldsville School and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1945. Dorothy attended Oregon State University and graduated in 1950 from the University of Oregon School of Nursing. In 1951, she married Eugene W. Read and had a family of four children. Eugene passed in 1955. Around 1964, Dorothy married Earl O. Full. Together they bought and ran Benedict Electric Appliance Sales and Service after George Benedict retired.

Dorothy was a member and past-president of the McMinnville Soroptomist International Club. She enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing with family and friends. Through their affiliation with General Electric, Dorothy and Earl had opportunities to travel abroad to Asia and Europe. In her spare time, she was a voracious reader and enjoyed mysteries and romances.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; late husbands, Eugene Read and Earl Full; brothers, Stanley R. Christensen and Darrell Christensen; and sister, Marian Troyer. Her son, Richard Read, and a daughter, Jill Kroll (Full), also preceded her in death.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Susan Read and Christine Hamilton (Gene), as well as sons, David Read and Mike Full, all of whom reside in McMinnville. She also has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was well loved and respected by family and friends. She was a generous, loving and classy lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services for Dorothy will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association and/or Providence Hospice Services. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com