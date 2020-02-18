Dorothy Lorraine Shortt 1947 - 2020

Tribal Elder Dorothy Lorraine Shortt suddenly walked on from the flu on the third day of February, 2020, at Willamette Valley Hospital. She was born in Dallas, Oregon, on September 26, 1947, to Arlene Mary (Holmes) Surber and George Willis Surber.

She was raised in Rose Lodge, Oregon, and graduated from Taft High School in 1966. She worked as a housekeeper, fern picker and a care provider for most of her young adult years while caring for her family. In 1981, she was blessed with her only daughter. In 1994, she moved to the McMinnville area, where she raised her daughter and met new friends.

She enjoyed helping others with rides to the store and taking country drives, just so they could get out and see the world during the day, and cooking and crocheting doilies by night. In her Elder years, she enjoyed fishing, Po-Ke-No with her girlfriends and playing her favorite slot machine at the casino. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She was very proud of her heritage and was always introducing herself and her daughter to family members throughout the tribe.

She is survived by her younger sister, Nancy Norton of Corvallis, Oregon; daughter, Maryann Bidwell, 38, of Willamina, Oregon; two grandchildren, Taleah Bidwell and Jacob Bidwell; two step-grandchildren, Austin Bidwell of Willamina and Akita Gipe of Newberg; along with three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many, many cousins. She was preceded in death by her boyfriend of 20 years, David Lee McDougall; great-grandson, Anthony Lee Bidwell; and the rest of her siblings, Marie Hoffman, Jerry Surber and Betty Dick.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Tribal Gymnasium in Grand Ronde, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com