Dorothy "Dottie" C. (Davis) Leathers 1934 - 2021

Dorothy “Dottie” C. (Davis) Leathers passed away peacefully January 22, 2021. The moment after she drew her last breath here on earth, she entered into Heaven and into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Toward the end of her life, her faith was more and more in evidence as she expressed no fear and a longing to enter eternal life. Free of sickness and pain, with the hope of a reunion with those saints who went before, and an expectation of greeting those who will follow.

Dottie was born December 27, 1934, to Monte and Marie Davis in Jasper, Missouri. She moved with her parents to Amity, Oregon, in 1940, where she attended Amity Schools, graduating high school in 1952.

She married to Leo Leathers September 4, 1960, and together they raised five children, primarily in McMinnville, Oregon.

She spent her early years working as a waitress and spent some time at First Federal in McMinnville, eventually leaving to take on the full-time role as secretary-bookkeeper for the family business, Leo Leathers Construction. Both Dottie and her husband Leo retired in 2009.

She spent many years canning food for her family of five sons (six if you counted her husband, as she sometimes would say). She loved on her 28 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dottie was the matriarch and the peacekeeper. She loved the Lord and shared this love with her family. She will be missed and, as she always said, she would see us all again if we made the Right Choice.

Dottie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leo; five sons, Joe Leathers (Marjory), Monty Leathers (Mary), Bryant Leathers (Linda), Robert Leathers (Susie), and Mark Leathers (Katie).

Dottie was in the middle of the 13 children of Monte and Marie Davis, and is survived by her sister, Barbara Bell (Ken); 11 brothers and sisters preceded Dottie is death. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held Saturday, January 30, with interment at Hopewell Cemetery. Remembrances can be given to the Lafayette Community Church Building Fund or the Pregnancy Counseling Center, Lafayette, Oregon.