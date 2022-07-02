Dorothy (Mackie) Wyss 1929 - 2022

Dorothy changed her address to Heaven on July 2, 2022, with her family near.

She was the tenth child of 14 born in Sheridan, Oregon, to William Mackie and Iva Lucha Mackie. She was the last surviving member of her family.

Dorothy went to school in Ballston and Sheridan and graduated from Willamina High School. In June 1948, she married Jack Wyss. They raised three daughters, Dianna, Jackie and Denise.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She kept her house clean and free from clutter. She made folding clothes an art form. Dorothy liked to sew, garden and read. Jack passed away in January of 1979, and Dorothy’s focus became her children and grandchildren. She traveled to Switzerland with her sisters-in-law and enjoyed trips to the Grand Canyon, Disneyland, Yellowstone, Alaska, Hawaii and a week on the Oregon Trail.

Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan. She made quilts with the Trinity Quilters and crocheted many angels and stars for Christmas decorations for her church.

Dorothy is survived by Dianna (Jim) Worledge, Jackie (Steve) Krupicka, and Denise (Willie) Pelzer; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com