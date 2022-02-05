Doris Iekar 1951 - 2022

It's with great love to share that our beloved Doris Iekar passed peacefully in her home on February 5, 2022, while battling dementia.

She was born March 15, 1951, on the beautiful South Pacific island of Palau in Koror. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be joined at the gates of Heaven by her dearest mother, Oreng, and father, Moses; brothers, Yoich and Matthew; sister, Justina “Yust”; brothers-in-law, Lazarus and Bakuu; nephew, Scott; and niece, Ursula (Kaz).

She is survived by her true loving husband, Bouwel; daughter, Katherine (Richard); sons, Bailey, Burley and Nion; eldest sister, Christina “Tina”; nieces, Blanche (Chase), Kate (Olu, Rimuu and Bars), Yvette (Xyrus); older sister, Yaeko; nephew, Marvin; nieces, Margie (Scotty, Krystal, Marques and Somer), Marcella, and Marlene (Jarvin and Brandy); nephews, Ace (Kramer, Rukebai, Oreng), and Joe; and niece, Michelle (Ngurungai, Nobuko and Kesiokel).

Her daughter Katherine moved them to Oregon the summer of 2015 into a small one-bedroom apartment; a year later they moved to a two-bedroom apartment, and in 2017 they purchased their beautiful home in McMinnville near their only daughter. Moving to Oregon is where she experienced her first sight of squirrels, deer and wildlife, her first snowfall, her very first time to enjoy all the four seasons. She loved the big mountains of evergreens, the coastal drives viewing the Pacific Northwest, blooming roses and hills of wildflowers. She loved seafood, especially the Dungeness crab from Newport Bay.

Please join us at the viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 13, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon. Her loving and caring husband of 46 years (Bo) would love to lay his sweetheart (Doris) to rest on Valentine's Day. A short and sweet funeral service will be held promptly at 11 a.m. on Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, 2022, at Willamette National Cemetery (Military Cemetery) in Portland, Oregon.



We Love You, Sweet Doris.