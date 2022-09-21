Doresa Lanette Powell 1954 - 2022

Doresa Lanette Powell, 68, of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was born in Albany to Robert Lee and Beverly Alice (Andrews) Addington.



She grew up in Eugene and graduated from Willamette High School in 1972. McMinnville/Amity was her main home area. Other places she lived included Tucson, Arizona, Sacramento, California, Salem and Dallas, Oregon, Battle Ground, Washington, and Yoncalla, Oregon.



Lanette worked in mortgage, banking, accounting and administrative positions. She had a strong belief in God and was such a caring person. She attended the Church of God and Eugene Faith Center when she was young. Later in life, she was going to Sheridan Calvary Chapel. She is in a resting place with God after having a difficult sickness with infection.



She really enjoyed designing and making quilts and prepared them with such quality. She gave most of the quilts to her family members to enjoy, and they are a treasure to have! She was good at having her morning time, reading and praying with God. She enjoyed the coast, traveling to warm places, eating in restaurants, being at wineries and gardening. Family and spending time with them was very important to her.



Lanette is survived by her children, Jerome and his wife Becky Powell of Beaverton, and Heather and her husband Duran Czekalski of Amity; mother, Beverly Addington of Lebanon; siblings, Shanda Addington and her husband Steven Vojnovich of Lebanon, Brian Addington of Front Royal, Virginia, and Darren and his wife Lori Addington of Antelope, California; five grandchildren, Lucas and Logan of Beaverton, and Emma, Ava and Nora of Amity. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Addington, in 2018.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com