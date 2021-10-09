Doreen "Susie" Holtz 1941 - 2021

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of McMinnville Oregon, Doreen "Susie" Holtz passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the age of 80.

The youngest of three daughters, she was born August 11, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to Elmer and Catherine Ruggles. After graduating from Fremont High School in Los Angeles, she married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Holtz; they had three children. She worked and retired from SmithKline Beecham in California.

Susie enjoyed gardening, genealogy and her vast doll collection. She loved Big Band music and Dixieland and would be seen dancing with a Tootsie Pop in hand regularly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna. She is survived by her husband, Eugene; her daughter and spouse, Lynda and Ray; sons and spouses, Mike and Suzie, and Dan and Sarah; sister, Deanna; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Oct 13, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her memory.