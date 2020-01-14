Dorcas Grace Jewell Schofield 1919 - 2020

Dorcas Grace Jewell Schofield was born December 21, 1919, to Sarah Mae (Duncan) and Herbert Lester Jewell in Easton, Aroostook County, Maine. Together with her twin brother, Duncan, and older sisters, Marjorie and Francis, they were raised on a farm in Easton.

In the early 1930s, the family moved to Orono, Maine, where she met Wentworth Henry Schofield while he was a student at the University of Maine. They married on November 5, 1943. Together they raised five children, Duncan, Richard, Eric, Kristin and Matthew.

Dorcas lived in Pasadena, California, Wilsonville, Oregon, Lacey, Washington, and finally Hillside and Marjorie House in McMinnville, Oregon. She was a talented home decorator and seamstress, and enjoyed refinishing antique furniture.

Dorcas died January 14, 2020. During her last month, she celebrated her 100th birthday with members of her immediate and extended family and close friends.

She is survived by four adult children and their spouses; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorcas was preceded in death by her youngest son, Matt; brother, Duncan; sisters, Marjorie and Francis; and her former husband, Wentworth. She lived a long and fruitful life. May she rest in peace.

