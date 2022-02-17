Donna Reed 1959 - 2022

Donna Raye Reed made her last wildly inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on February 17, 2022. Mom died peacefully while living with cancer. She never gave up; she simply let go and just let things be. Mom brought into this world a "dysfunctional family" of four children, 11 grandchildren, and two spoiled wiener dogs.

Not only was she a daughter, a sister, a mother and a grandmother, but she was a friend to so many. Mom had a larger-than-life personality and was always the life of the party. She never met a stranger, and she could cook her way into just about anyone's heart. By the way, we never did get her to write down her clam chowder recipe. Mom liked four-letter words just about as much as she loved her flower garden. She was known for her green thumb and could grow just about anything. She had a knack for just poking things into the ground, then sitting back to watch them grow. Her battle with cancer displayed an unwavering courage for facing life's battles with a smile. She will long be remembered for her boisterous laughter and her playful, often times inappropriate, innuendos when surrounded by the antics of her friends and family. Mom's feistiness and stubbornness served her well throughout this life. Even in her final weeks, she was a model of strong will and sheer determination...all while hefting a defiant middle finger to a cancer that insisted on trying to steal her joy. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many.

A celebration of a life well-lived will be held at 4 p.m. March 5, 2022, at the American Legion for a mandatory shot and a beer, in a final toast in Mom's honor.