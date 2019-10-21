October 21, 2019 Tweet

Donna Lee Haney Brentano - 1930-2019

After a lifetime of defying odds, Donna Lee Haney Brentano passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 89. She was surrounded by her family.

Donna was born on March 1, 1930, to Mabel Johnston Haney and Lloyd Raymond Haney in Medford, Oregon. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1948, and in May of 1949, she married the love of her life, Vincent C. “Bud” Brentano, with whom she had five beautiful children: Vincent (Darlene), Christine (John), Steven, Karen (Cameron) and Susan (Allen). At the time of Bud’s passing in 2016, they had been married for nearly 67 years.

She was a certified medical assistant and bookkeeper, and worked for local physicians Dr. Newton and Dr. Pfendler for a combined 24 years. She was a founding member of St. James Catholic Church’s St. Helen’s Circle for over 60 years. After her retirement, she volunteered at local blood drives and with the SMART program, as well as traveled extensively with her husband.

In 1998, Donna and Bud oversaw the restoration of Bud’s mother's farmhouse to its former glory. Upon the project's completion, they resided there with family.

Donna was an avid reader, lauded cook, and hostess extraordinaire. She liked her red wine with ice, her politics liberal and her clothes in style.

She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who will carry the memory of her fierce love and smart mouth with them for the rest of their days.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at the chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.