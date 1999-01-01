Donna Frances Burkett 1932 - 2022

Donna Frances Burkett was born in Wilmar (now San Gabriel), California, and joined a little sister who tragically died when her gown caught fire and later a stillborn brother.

She now walks with Dale in their eternal home.

Her parents were Marrion Ellis (Cotton) Manning and Francis Katherine Kodat.

Donna married the love of her life, Dale Burkett, on April 12, 1952, and moved to West Covina, California.

Upon Dale's retirement in 1993, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon.

She and Dale were never blessed with children, but that didn't stop her from enjoying little ones.

Donna also enjoyed a very special group that met for coffee weekdays at Union Block, and another special group that met every Saturday morning at Laughing Bean.

When Dale retired, Donna also retired from cooking and loved eating every meal out. She was an excellent housekeeper and had a great sense of humor. She loved the rain, her friends, memory work, pinochle, home-style poker, people, her church family, TV golf and game shows, but not the sunshine, gardening or crafting.

She was a member of United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star (serving as Worthy Matron three times), Daughters of the Nile, Selma Club, Braves and Braids Square Dance Club, and local Zenobia Club.

At her request, no service will be held; but instead, hug your loved ones or take them out for a sweet treat.

A big thank you for the HelloCare Team, Brighton Hospice Team, and Glenda Hulett, who prepared and delivered her a lunch every Tuesday.

She is survived by her best friend, Sharon Jackson Newberg (Rich); coffee buddies, Jan Lawrence, who faithfully brought her coffee every morning; Don and Mary Bowie; Randy Clow; Hal Blankenship; Mike Sweeney; Mark Evans; Mike Shannon; Brad Harriet and Daisy Amerson; friends, Nikki, Lori and Drew, Lindsey, Susie, Roberta, Katie, Genne Sherman, Pastor Brennan; and her many other friends and caregivers.

Any donations may be made to Oregon Shriners Hospital, local Methodist Church, or charity of choice through Macy & Son.