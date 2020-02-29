Donald Wallace Hakola 1932 - 2020

Donald Wallace Hakola went from the arms of his family to the loving arms of Jesus on February 29, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. Don was born October 1, 1932, in Spokane, Washington, to Johannes and Vieno Hakola.

His younger years were spent in Eastern Washington, with summer visits to Kellogg, Idaho, to help on the family farm. He attended school in Cheney, Washington, and later joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, where he served on the USS Sanborn and received many commendations.

He married Glenna Nelson in 1955 and raised three children in Beaverton, Oregon, later moving to “the Farm” outside Dayton, Oregon. They later divorced. Don spent many years as a barber, first in the Navy, and later as a small business owner with shops in Hillsdale, Beaverton, McMinnville and Dayton. Don also spent a number of years in the U.S. Postal Service before fully retiring in 1992.

Don later married Eileen Schmidt, and they soon became snowbirds, traveling from Oregon to Arizona for a number of years before selling the farm to move to Yuma full time. After Eileen’s death, Don met Peggy at a dance at the Country Roads Estate for seniors, where he swept her off her feet. Soon they were married and lived at Country Roads Estate until Don's passing.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maryann; brother, Edward; first wife, Glenna; and second wife, Eileen. Surviving Don are his wife, Peggy; brothers, Jerry and Dennis; sons, David (Bunny), and Scott (Ranaye); daughter, Cindy Hakola; step-children, Tony (Terri), Barb (Scott) and Gina (John); 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is planned for 11:00 a.m. March 28, 2020, at Amity Pioneer Cemetery in Amity, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.