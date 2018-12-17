Donald J. Mero - 1938 - 2018

Donald Joseph Mero passed away December 17, 2018, with his family by his side, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 80 years old. He was born in 1938 to parents Russell "Bub" and Amber Mero in Kalispell, Montana.

He graduated from Kalispell High School in 1956; after working at the family logging site for a little over a year, he attended Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana, where he served in the National Guard and received his Bachelor's Degree. After college, he started his career as a high school teacher and coach, when he met and married the love of his life, Evelyn Monroe. He spent almost 20 years managing farmer cooperatives in Montana and continued doing so in Oregon, where he moved his family in 1976, when they moved to McMinnville.

He and Evelyn particularly loved camping trips with their kids and grandchildren, gardening, playing card games, traveling around the country and taking cruises with longtime friends and his brother and sister in-law. He and Evelyn were fantastic grandparents, spending countless hours traveling around the state to watch their grandsons participate in sporting events and music programs.

Don is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his sisters, Theresa Logan and Lucille Long; brother, David Mero; three sons, Ken Mero (Catrina), Mike Mero and Doug Mero (Rebecca); as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at Saint James Catholic Church in McMinnville. A reception/luncheon will follow at the church.