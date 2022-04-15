Donald D. Thiessen 1931 - 2022

Donald D. Thiessen passed at home on April 15, 2022, in Dayton, Oregon. He was born in Garden City, Kansas, to Dave and Mary Thiessen. Mary passed away in 1932; Dave then married Mary’s sister, Margaret, in 1933. She helped raise Don, his brothers, Eldon and Bob, and sister, Evelyn.

Don was baptized July 25, 1943, in the ENB church in Dallas, Oregon. He served four years in the Navy; he came home in 1954 and married Evelyn Hildenbrant. Together, they had two sons, Steve and Anthony Thiessen. Evelyn passed away January 27, 2006. Don then married Lavina Shank in 2007; she also passed away in 2007. He then married Dorothy Miller on October 3, 2010, at Lafayette Community Church. They resided together in Dayton for 12 years. Don was one of a kind and loved by everyone who knew him. “God is Good to Me."

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in Lafayette Community Church. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com