Donald (Don) Edward Yeaman 1936 - 2020

Donald Edward Yeaman was born December 27, 1936, in Chinook, Montana, son of Grant Elwood and Gladys Geneva (Forgey) Yeaman.

Don spent most of his childhood in Chinook before moving to Ogden, Utah, where he graduated from Ogden High School and completed a year of college. Don was living in Chinook when he enlisted in the United States Navy, served two years active duty and received an honorable discharge. He returned to Chinook, where he worked for Cutbank Highway Department.

It wasn’t long before Don began his career in the grocery business, working for Buttrey Food & Drug Company in Chinook and Shelby, Montana. Don eventually moved back to Ogden where he joined Warehouse Foods, then Waremart Foods, which later became WinCo Foods. During his tenure, Don moved to Oregon, which he eventually called home. He held several positions as he worked his way into management and was always a team player. After nearly 40 years in the business, Don retired from WinCo Foods as a Vice President of Bulk Foods Operations. While at WinCo Foods, he met the love of his life, Ronda Joyce (Nichols/Thornley) Yeaman. Don and Joyce enjoyed 28 years of marriage surrounded by their loving blended family consisting of three children, grandchildren and 30 siblings/in-laws.

Don is survived by his wife, Ronda Joyce (Nichols) Yeaman; son, Nicholas (Kristin) Yeaman; daughters, Toynette (Doug) Foster and Janette Thornley (Buddy) Foss; sisters, Sharon (Frank) Norberg, Connie (Clyde) Cummings, and Colleen Yeaman; brothers, Darrow Yeaman, Robert (Emma) Yeaman, and Dan (Jan) Yeaman; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews. Don was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Patrick Yeaman and Doug (Nilda) Yeaman; and his beloved dog, Missy Nichols Yeaman.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. February 11, 2020, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville, Oregon. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 7961 N.E. Hwy. 99W, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com

In lieu of flowers, Don’s favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Cancer Research Institute.