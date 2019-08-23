Donaciana Susana "Susan" Estrada Quinteros 1929 - 2019

A life filled with love, compassion and service to others will be celebrated for Donaciana Susana "Susan" Estrada Quinteros with a funeral liturgy at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited immediately before, at 1:00 p.m. Susan passed away peacefully August 18, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was 90 years old.

Susan was born May 24, 1929, in Salado Texas, the oldest child of Marcelo and Enriqueta Velasquez Estrada. She grew up on her family farm during the Depression. As a child, she was very adventurous and mischievous. She loved telling stories of these adventures to her children and grandchildren over the years. By the time she was a teenager, she was the official bookkeeper and translator for her father's farm business. This, along with picking 100 lb. bags of cotton under the hot Texas sun built a lifelong strong work ethic. When her father died suddenly during her junior year of high school, she quit school in order to help her mother and younger siblings. A very proud moment for Susan occurred in 1982, when she returned to school and earned her GED.

Her family and the Quinteros family had been good friends for over two generations and immigrated together to the United States. She married Jessie Quinteros on June 23, 1956, in Temple, Texas. An avid seamstress, Susan designed and sewed her elaborate wedding dress from a pattern she made out of newspaper. They were married for 47 years when Jessie passed away in 2003. They raised seven children together. In 1973, they moved their family to McMinnville, Oregon, where they immediately joined St. James Catholic Church. There they met lifelong friends and Susan began volunteering for various church events.

Susan worked as a custodian for Linfield College, a child care provider at the Child Development Center and babysat children during bowling leagues at Walnut City Bowling Alley for over 20 years. She always enjoyed running into them as adults, and spoke fondly of the college students she got to know at Linfield.

Susan was an avid reader, gardener, seamstress and quilter. She always enjoyed working in her flower garden and making clothes and quilts for her children. Along with her husband, Susan was always willing to take in young undocumented people from church, those who had no nearby family, offering them a warm loving home where they could feel safe. She was also one of the first people family would call upon when they needed help.

Besides volunteering at church, Susan also volunteered her translating services at places like the Yamhill County Courthouse and Henderson House. Some of Susan's favorite pastime activities included spending time with her family, praying her rosary, shopping at Goodwill and St. Vincent de Paul, and enjoying the endless beauty of Oregon by going on long drives through Yamhill County and the Oregon coast with her husband and children.

Susan is survived by three daughters, Rosemary Quinteros- Maloney (Tim) of McMinnville, Elizabeth Quinteros (Eric) of Beaverton, and Teresa Quinteros (Cris) of Portland; three sons, Ricardo Quinteros of Temple, Edward Quinteros of McMinnville, and Lawrence Quinteros of Yamhill; stepson, Carlos Quinteros (Graciela) of Lubbock, Texas; three sisters, Blasa Rios of Austin, Texas, Meme Balladares of San Angelo, Texas, and Mary Valdez of Lubbock, Texas; one brother, Pablo Estrada of Taylor, Texas; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jessie; son, Mariano Quinteros; granddaughter, Sarah Quinteros; sister, Janie Alva; and brother, Chon Estrada.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Alzheimer’s Association or Oregon SOLVE in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97128. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.