Dolores C. Nolan 1931 - 2024

Dolores C. Nolan, of Naples, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2024. She was born August 10, 1931, in Summit, New Jersey, and was married to the late William Nolan on September 20, 1953. Having graduated from Mountainside Nursing School, she had a career in nursing. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Montclair, New Jersey, and St. Michael's Church in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Dolores is survived by her six children, Carol Roman, Patricia Rosengard (Steve), Mary Beeson (Justin), William Nolan (Jen), Barbara Pitts (David), and John Nolan (Anna).

Funeral arrangements will be determined at a later date.