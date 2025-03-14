Dogs responsible for pet deaths impounded



The pack of dogs responsible for the death of three pets Friday have been impounded by McMinnville Police following a search of the owners home.

Three hybrids and a German Shepherd were taken from the N.W. Alder Street home of owner Sandra Atwood Thursday night and placed in kennels, where they will stay “pending the McMinnville Municipal Court process,” according to MPD Chief Cord Wood.

The city has two dedicated kennels but was able to obtain an additional two to house the animals. After securing the additional space, officers served a search warrant around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and removed the dogs, according to Wood.

“All four dogs were removed from the residence without incident and transported to a kennel,” Wood said.

Atwood was cited last Friday for dogs at large and unconfined vicious dogs (which carry fines up to $250) after the animals escaped their yard and killed a dog and two cats.