Districts receive $1.9 million in Common School Fund money

Yamhill County public schools will receive almost $1.9 million from the Common School Fund in 2022, according to the State Land Board.

Across the state, 197 school districts will share $64.2 million from the fund. The money is distributed according to enrollment.

McMinnville, the largest district in the county with about 6,500 students, will receive about $770,000. Newberg will receive $538,000.

Other districts and distributions are: Amity, $92,000; Dayton, $114,000; Sheridan, $108,000; Willamina, $107,000; Yamhill Carlton, $120,000.

The Common School Fund has supported Oregon schools since statehood, when the federal government granted the new state (founded Feb. 14, 1859) nearly 3.4 million acres "for the use of schools."

The fund is invested by the State Treasurer and the Oregon Investment Council. It earned an average 13.53 percent rate of return over the three-year period ending in 2021.