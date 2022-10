October 21, 2022 Tweet

Dist. 24 article errors corrected

Articles on this web site about State House Dist. 24 candidates Victoria Ernst (D-McMinnville) and Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) have been amended in order to correct significant errors found in the print versions, due to the editing and reporting process. Quoted statements had been misattributed, as were details about the candidates' professional or volunteer affiliations. -- Managing editor Kirby Neumann-Rea