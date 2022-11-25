Diane Marie Michael 1954 - 2022

Willamina

Diane Marie Michael was born June 21, 1954, in Baudette, Minnesota, to LeRoy and Betty Bass. While in high school, she married Ron Michael on August 12, 1972.

Diane devoted her time to raising her children and family. She was always there to help anyone. Diane worked many jobs while raising her family. She was involved in many community projects, including the Willamina Senior Grad Night and the Fish Step program in Grand Ronde. Diane had many hobbies, including quilting, sewing and attending her granddaughter’s school and sporting functions.

Diane was preceded in death by her dad, mom, and brother, Terry Bass. She is survived by her husband, Ron Michael; son, Chris and wife Amber Michael; daughter, Jennifer Ketzner; four grandkids, Allison Ketzner and fiancé Bradyn Mathis, Abby Katzner, and Tatum and Brooklyn Michael; as well as many family, friends and loved ones.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, at Hopewell Cemetery, 21600 S.E. Church Rd., Dayton, followed by a potluck reception at Fendall Hall, 37515 Tindle Creek Road, Willamina. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.