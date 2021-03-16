Diane Mae Knutz 1943 - 2021

Diane Mae Knutz passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born May 25, 1943, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Argyle and Evelyne Confer. Diane graduated from McMinnville High School in 1961, and attended beauty school in Salem. She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Knutz, in 1962; they were married for over 58 years. Diane worked as a hairdresser, farmwife and florist. She also worked for several businesses designing Oregon gourmet gift baskets. Diane was known for her exceptional cooking coupled with her love for hosting. With her husband, they were known for their hospitality to many family gatherings and church groups over the years. She also was an avid gardener and loved preserving her own vegetables, jams, pickles and sauces. Although she excelled at all of these, she was, first and foremost, a mother. She created a home centered on unconditional love. Through her approachable and humble nature, she instilled godly wisdom and values into her children and grandchildren. She modeled determination and showed her sons what grit looks like. Adored for her humor and joyfulness, Diane was respected by those who spent time with her. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love and family unity. A life well-lived.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Ron. She is survived by her sister, Marlys Kenyon; sons and daughters-in-law, Kurt Knutz of Cle Elum, Washington, and Mark and Angelique Knutz, Mike and Tammy Knutz, and Kory and Madeline Knutz, all from McMinnville. Diane has 10 grandchildren, Adam Knutz, Kayla McKechnie, Krissy Knutz, Lacie Smith, David Knutz, Molly Knutz, Joshua Knutz, Jacob Knutz, Madeline Drew, and Drea Hoilien; and five great-grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to 14503 S.W. Peavine Road, McMinnville OR 97128. Donations in memory of Diane Knutz may be made to Valley View Rock of Ages in care of Macy & Son.