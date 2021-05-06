Diane (Flanigan) (Bonar) Ehlers 1936 - 2021

Diane (Flanigan) (Bonar) Ehlers, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to Heaven May 6, 2021.

The oldest of their three children, Diane was born September 23, 1936, in Salem, Oregon, to John and Alice Flanigan.

Diane attended Lafayette School until it was time for high school. She then had the choice to go to McMinnville High or Dayton High. She chose Dayton because they had a volleyball program, and did she love volleyball! She excelled in academics and sports, becoming her senior class valedictorian.

Diane worked for the telephone company for many years and married Floyd Bonar in 1956 and had two girls. She then went on to work at both the junior high and high school as an administrative assistant for 15 years. She and her sister, Sandi, opened Olde Town Florist in 1979. They were wonderful artists with flowers and their shop exceeded all their expectations. In 1985, she married the love of her life, Gene Ehlers, whom she had known since they were both 16. They were seldom apart in their 35-year marriage. They traveled and enjoyed their family.

Diane was preceded in her trip to Heaven by her sister, Sandi Kinion; and her adoring husband, Gene. She is survived by her brother, Mike Flanigan; daughters, Lori (Aundre) and Julie (Mike); grandchildren, Cassisdy (Zach), Laney and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Draven and Alice; nieces, Kim Kinion and Brooke Kinion; nephew, Jesse Kinion; and so many wonderful friends.

Her family is so grateful to Serenity Hospice for three months of wonderful, compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be much appreciated.