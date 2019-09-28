Deputy almost struck by suspect's car, another officer fires shot

LAFAYETTE -- A Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputy was nearly hit by a suspect's car, and as a result another deputy fired a shot as the vehicle sped away Friday night. No injuries were reported.

According to the McMinnville police department, the incident began about 10 p.m. with a routine check of the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Duniway Road, just outside the city limits of Lafayette. Deputies approached a vehicle occupied by a male and a female.

As officers tried to make contact, the car sped away, almost hitting one of the deputies. Another deputy fired a single shot.

The car continued away from the scene and later was found unattended in a residential area of Lafayette, police said. The suspects were not located during a search.

Police said there doesn't appear to be any threat to the community. They are continuing to investigate.

Both deputies are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an incident of this type, according to McMinnville and Newberg-Dundee police, who are investigating since the case involves the YCSO.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Brett Rudolph at the McMinnville police by calling 503-434-6500. pr Det. Jay Stearns at the Newberg-Dundee police, 503-538-8321.