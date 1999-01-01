Dennis J. Cuc 1948 - 2021

It is with great sadness that family and friends say good-bye to “Denny”---brilliant, kind and generous Denny, the son of Lucien and Juanita (Nita) Cuc, brother of Charlene (dec) and Doug.

He is especially remembered by his McMinnville High School classmates. Denny led a very eclectic and interesting life after high school, beginning with a full scholarship to study Biology at Stanford University. He was very happy there. Always interested, he flexed his entrepreneurial skills at music festivals selling Glo Yo-yos, and then his years in Anchorage as a stocks and futures trader, a Real Estate loan officer, a Guardianship and Conservatorship Deputy for the Alaska Court System, a PR Assistant for Standard Oil, and as a reporter and anchorman for KIMO television, also in Anchorage.

Whatever he did it was with gusto. There was nothing tentative about him. Long before anyone thought about the environment and the perils of climate change, he understood the risks. He was passionate and always caring. We will miss him. True friends don’t ever really disappear, they go in and out of focus as lives diverge and then intersect.

We are saddened to see him leave this world. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.