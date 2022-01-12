Dennis C. Anderson, of McMinnville, Oregon, whose research discovered Linfield’s streak of consecutive winning football seasons, died January 12, 2022, in Salem. He was 84.



A member of Linfield College’s Class of 1958 and the Linfield Athletics Hall of Fame (meritorious service), he moved from Hawai'i to McMinnville in 2005. As a Linfield student from 1954 to 1955, he played football, was Linfield Review student newspaper sports editor, athletics’ sports information director, baseball team official scorekeeper and Theta Chi fraternity member.



Dennis Carlton Anderson was born in San Francisco and graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in California.



In a career of more than 50 years as a journalist, he was a reporter and editor for newspapers in California and Hawai'i. In 1987, he created the Honolulu Advertiser daily newspaper’s popular “Hawai'i Homegrown Report,” in which he reported on the thousands of student-athletes from Hawai'i at Mainland colleges, including Linfield. For 10 years, using vacation time from his Honolulu newspaper job, he was a volunteer Linfield Athletics administrative assistant. While assisting Ad Rutschman, Linfield Athletic Director and coach, his research discovered Linfield's streak of consecutive winning football seasons. After moving to McMinnville, he assisted Scott Carnahan, Linfield Athletic Director and coach.



Dennis Anderson is survived by his son, Bryant, a Linfield grad; grandson, Dylan, an engineering major at Oregon State University; and his ex-wife, Dee.



His body was cremated and his ashes will be scattered off Lanikai Beach, Kailua, (Oahu), Hawai'i.