October 18, 2019 Tweet

Delores Jane Lynch - 1932-2019

Delores Jane Lynch was born February 29, 1932, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Lloyd and Goldia McReynolds. As her family grew, she became a big sister. That role would be the defining role of her life. In moving west and growing up during trying times, she became the rock that sheltered her siblings and anyone else who needed support.

As a student at Independence High School, she met and eventually married her sweetheart, Ray Lynch. They went on to have three beautiful children: Ron, Debbie and Cele. They moved to Lafayette, raised their kids, built two beautiful homes and enjoyed 41 year years together in the area.

As a devoted woman of service, Delores worked hard to spread love and kindness to everyone she met or knew. It was this love that led her to take in more than 20 people over her lifetime and give them love, shelter and care.

Area residents may know her from the many years she spent as a clerk for Roth’s IGA in McMinnville. She enjoyed her time there, developing deep friendships and love for many before retiring in 1990.

After the loss of her husband, she split time between her home in Oregon and California, where she shared a home with her beloved sister, Bea.

Delores passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on October 15, 2019. She leaves behind her daughters, Debbie (Ron) Lown and Cele (David) Sheridan; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a niece, Joy, whom she raised; her dear sister, Bea (John) DiMeo; and a large extended family. Delores’ only son predeceased her, as did her niece, Jacque.

At her request, there will be a private service. Donations may be made in her name to Willamette Valley Hospice or a charity of your choice. There will be a private burial in 2020 at Bethel Cemetery.