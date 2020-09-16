Delfina Lopez 1923 - 2020

Delfina P. Lopez passed away September 16, 2020, at The Springs at Willow Creek in Salem, Oregon. She was born January 5, 1923, in Goliad, Texas, to Ausencio Pereida and Olivia Lopez. She grew up in Sinton, Texas. She was not formally educated, but in 1967, when her husband Eduardo and their family settled in McMinnville, Oregon, she and Eduardo attended adult education classes.

Delfina was an extremely intelligent woman. She grew up working in Texas as a migrant farmworker, but once settled in McMinnville, she worked in canneries, where she retired early from Gray and Company.

She married Eduardo C. Lopez (deceased, 2011) on May 19, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Her children consist of Oralia Villanueva (deceased, 2015), Olivia Lopez (deceased, 1945), Ernestina Lopez Garcia (Salem, Oregon), Victoria Garcia (Yakima, Washington), Olivia L. Cazares (Salem, Oregon), Eduardo P. Lopez Jr. (deceased, 1973), Jose P. Lopez (San Jose, California), and Santiago (Jimmy) P. Lopez (San Jose, California).

Delfina was preceded in death by her parents, Ausencio Pereida and Olivia Lopez; her brothers, Ausencio Pereida Jr., Ramon Pereida; and her sisters, Estefanita Lopez, Francisca Gamez, Santos Amador, Andrea Reyna, Guadalupe Medellin and Ausencia Pereida.

Delfina, Eduardo, and their family came to settle in McMinnville in 1966. They had previously lived in Corpus Christi. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 47 years. She served as a cook and housekeeper for ST. James Parish early to late 1970s. She was involved in the Legion of Mary, church fundraisers, Cursillos, Extra Ordinary Eucharistic Minister for 30 years plus, serving Holy Communion to homebound church members, as well as taking food to the needy.

Delfina Lopez loved her family with all her heart. She helped her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with anything she could offer. Her strength, values, and traditions will live on with her family and passed on through generations. We will all miss your smile, laughter and, especially, your warm spirit, Ama.

She was an amazing cook who made the best tortillas and could come up with anything from scratch. She had so many talents, such as sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting, canning fruits and vegetables, and gardening (especially all her beautiful rose bushes). Her family loved everything she made from her own hands. It was her labor of love. Every Christmas, she would make over 40 dozen of the most incredible tamales and homemade chili to go with them. Once the tamales were done and wrapped in foil, her husband Eduardo would take them to the freezer until they were ready to be cooked. What a wonderful memory we are all fortunate to share. All the memories her family experienced with her and her husband will be cherished forever.

Delfina and Eduardo were truly loved and respected by their community. They were chosen to be godparents by many who always checked in on them. A highlight for Delfina and Eduardo was voting at election time.

She has 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at the memory care unit at The Springs at Willow Creek in Salem who took such amazing care of Delfina for over seven years. Also, thanks, as well, to the staff at Serenity Hospice.

Viewing and recitation of the rosary took place September 23, 2020 at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. James Catholic Church and graveside at St. James Cemetery in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Springs at Willow Creek, 4398 Glencoe St., Salem Oregon 97301. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.