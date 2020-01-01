Debra Lynn Martin 1953 - 2020

Debra Lynn Martin was born April 6, 1953. She died January 1, 2020.

Born and raised in southeast Portland, Debra and her family were avid golfers and enjoyed time at their mountain cabin in Welches, Oregon.

Debra attended Centennial High School and PCC, where she trained as a medical technician. She worked at Willamette Valley Medical Center from 1975 until her retirement. She died at the same hospital where she had worked so many years.

A dedicated and reliable worker, she volunteered with the Relay for Life event for many years. A lifetime Lutheran, Debra volunteered with the Saturday Breakfast and was a faithful coffee maker on Sunday mornings.

Her memorial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at the COOP Great Room. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com