Deborah Marlene (Debbie) Taylor 1956 - 2025

In Loving Memory



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Deborah “Debbie” Marlene Taylor, who peacefully left this world on the morning of January 16, 2025, at the age of 68. Debbie was surrounded by love in her final days, with her children and her loving friend and partner, Alan Austin, by her side.



Born August 19, 1956, Debbie lived a life defined by love, resilience, and generosity. She was a devoted mother to three children, Wayne "Buddy" Taylor, and his wife, Whitney, Angela "Angel" Greenleaf and her husband, Michael, and Christopher "Chris" Taylor and his wife, Juanita Jean. She was also a cherished grandmother to six grandchildren, Tatum, Blake, Evan, Riley, Madison, and Sterling, who brought her immense joy. Throughout her life, Debbie’s warmth and kindness extended beyond her immediate family. Many others lovingly referred to her as "Mom" or "Grandma," a testament to the profound impact she had on those around her.

Debbie’s strength and caring spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched and the memories she created with friends and family.



Honoring Debbie’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Her family encourages those who knew and loved her to celebrate her memory in their own special ways. Whether it’s through sharing stories, enjoying time with loved ones, or simply reflecting on the moments she brought light into your life, her family hopes you find comfort in remembering her vibrant spirit.



Debbie will be deeply missed but forever held close in our hearts.