Dean Roy Gill 1953 - 2022

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved brother, father, grandpa, husband, uncle and friend, Dean Roy Gill, on July 23, 2022. Dean was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and was still fighting but lost the battle due to complications after a cancer-related surgery.

Dean was born November 1, 1953, to Don and Barbara Gill in McMinnville, Oregon. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1973, and received his associate degree in mechanical engineering at PCC. He joined the Army National Guard in 1973; he dedicated his life to the service and worked servicing Army vehicles and computers for the Guard. He was an avid gamer, loved restoring vintage computers, gardening, tending to his chickens, elk hunting and camping with his family.

He met his first wife, Debby Wood, in high school and went on to marry her in 1975. They had their first daughter, Joey Lynn, in 1976, and their second daughter, Kelsey Dawn, in 1982. They eventually divorced, and he later married Rosie Salvador in 2011, to whom he was married until his passing.

Dean was known by his friends and family as being one of the kindest, generous, gentle and loving souls. Whenever anyone was in need, you could always count on him to happily lend a hand; he was a lifelong loyal friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Rosie; his daughters, Joey and Kelsey Gill; his grandson, Sascha Gill; his sister, Lisa Taylor (Dave); his brother, Alan Gill (Cyndie); stepson, Richard Salvador; step-grandson, Dean Salvador; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Barbara Gill; and his brother, Randy Gill.

A celebration of Dean's life will be held at 1 p.m. August 13, at his home. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.