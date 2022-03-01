Dean Frederick Smith 1931 - 2022

Dean Frederick Smith, age 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Marquis Rehab Center in Newberg, Oregon.

Dean (Deano) (Smitty) was born September 1, 1931, in Long Beach, California, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, during his early childhood. He later returned to California and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He worked as a medical vehicle mechanic during the Korean War for three years, honorably discharged in January of 1954. During this time, he both served his country and traveled the world.

He worked for the city of Compton, California, and fell in love with his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Patti) Smith, and had two sons. In the 1970s he moved to Oregon and worked and retired after 20 years from NW Natural Gas.

Dean enjoyed concrete work, making stepping stones and benches as a side job. His love and passion was golf and family. He played golf most of his life and was on his junior college golf team, caddied on the side, had a hole-in-one award, and played in local tournaments with friends.

Dean found some of his greatest joy when sharing his love of golf, practical jokes and daily birdwatching. He always looked forward to hanging out with his grandkids and family, his golfing buddies and his poker friends, and he was an active member of the CY Lions Club. He loved giving back to his community whenever he could.

He was a kind and gracious man. Dean was a husband, father, father-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, brother, grandfather (Papa), great-grandfather (Papa Dean) and friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Patti; brother, Bob (Jan); sons, Greg (Jill) and Michael (Joyce); three grandsons, Micholas (Amanda), Branden (Maíra) and Trevor (Ashley); two great-granddaughters, Quoraline and Audrina; sister-in-law, Bonnie; nieces, Jill (Brett), Kristi (Alan), and Kim; and nephew, Kevin (Marianne).

We will have a celebration of life from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. March 19, at Golden Valley Brewery in McMinnville, Oregon.

Memorial donations may be made to the CY Lions Club c/o Greg Apke, P.O. Box 811, Carlton, OR 97111.