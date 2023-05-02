Dean Ernest Johnson 1940 - 2023

Dean Ernest Johnson, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and companion, gracefully departed from this world on July 15, 2023, at his residence in Corvallis, Oregon. He was 82 years old.

Dean was born October 22, 1940, in Suver, Oregon. His family had relocated in 1937 from Bismarck, North Dakota, to Suver. Growing up in McMinnville Oregon, Dean embarked on his educational journey at Linfield University, earning his degree in chemistry. During his college years, he met his beloved Nancy Davenport, with whom he shared 48 beautiful years of marriage.

Following his academic pursuits, Dean dedicated two years of service to the nation, serving in the Army at the NIH labs in Maryland. Upon his honorable discharge, Dean and Nancy returned to Oregon, settling in Corvallis, where they nurtured a loving family. Together, they were blessed with two children, Ken Johnson (Andi) and Wendy Anderson (Dave), and cherished four grandchildren, Jason, Rebecca, Trevor, and Colton.

Dean's professional journey led him to Oregon State University, where he devoted 25 years to the Chemistry department before embracing retirement.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dean found solace and joy in his passions for motorcycle riding, hiking, and his deep appreciation for the natural world, particularly his love for birds.

Dean was preceded in death by his beloved Nancy in 2010; as well as his sisters, Lorrine and Delores. In the last chapter of his life, Dean found love and companionship with Susan Southwick, with whom he shared countless memorable adventures.

In accordance with Dean's wishes, no formal Memorial Service will be held. However, his memory will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Dean Ernest Johnson's legacy of love, kindness, and adventurous spirit will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have been touched by his presence. May he rest in peace, forever embraced by the warmth of cherished memories.