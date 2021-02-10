Dayton woman killed in crash

A Dayton woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 north of Newberg Tuesday evening. The Oregon State Police identified her as Erika Nicole Wanmer, 22.

OSP gave this account:

About 6:15, a Nissan Frontier, operated by Alexander Gabriel Lewis, 20, of Aurora, was southbound when it moved into the northbound lane, to pass a tow truck hooking up a trailer on the southbound shoulder. Lewis collided with a northbound Kia operated by Wanmer.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger in Wanmer's vehicle, Grehan William Dutton, 27, of Dayton, was transported by air ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Lewis was transported by ambulance to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

OSP was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (Newberg) and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew