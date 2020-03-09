Dayton woman identified as driver of car that went into river

Authorities have identified a Dayton woman as the driver of a car that went into the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry and sank.

Jeanie Sandall, 56, died in the incident , which happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

She was the only occupant of the GMC Terrain, which rolled off the ferry ramp, floated a few yards downriver, than sank. An investigation into why the incident occurred is ongoing.

Rescuers searched for the car and driver that afternoon, then resumed the search Thursday. Sandall's body was located inside the submerged vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The Yamhill County and Marion County sheriff's offices sent personnel to the area both days. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Team and the Benton County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol also were involved.

The GMC Terrain was removed from the river.

Two additional vehicles were located under water during the search. Both unoccupied, they had been in the river for an extended period, Marion County officials said. They said the other vehicles have not been pulled out due to the challenging location in the water, Marion County officials said.