Dayton man found dead of gunshot wound at McMinnville residence

McMinnville police found a Dayton man dead from a single gunshot wound in a residence in the 1200 block of Northeast 10th Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

There appears to be no danger to the public, police said. People on the scene just east of Lafayette Avenue are cooperating with officers, they said.

The Dayton man was 35. His name has not yet been released by police.

Oregon State Police, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Newberg-Dundee police are assisting with the continuing investigation, as is the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who might have information about the case can call the McMinnville police tip line, at 503-434-2337.