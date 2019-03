Dayton firefighters mop up after fire in old high school gym

DAYTON -- Firefighters are mopping up after extinguishing a fire in the girls' locker room near the old Dayton High School gym.

Firefighters responded about 3:10 p.m., just after school hours. Arriving firefighters said they smelled smoke when they entered the building and confirmed that there was a fire.

The school was evacuated.

McMinnville firefighters also were called to the scene.