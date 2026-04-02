By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Dayton Fire addresses complaints against chief

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Comments

ALLCAPS

YOU GOT WHAT YOU GOT, WHEN YOU WENT OUTSIDE PEOPLE WE ALREADY HAD IN PLACE WHO WERE AND ARE MORE QUALIFIED THAN SCOT LAW, SEND HIM BACK TO MAC AND LETS OPEN THE JOB UP FOR A BETTER QUALIFIED PERSON, MALE OR FEMALE.WE ALREADY HAVE ENOUGH PROBLEMS HERE IN TOWN LETS NOT CREATE MORE.
WE DONT NEED A ANGRY OUT OF CONTROL PERSON IN THAT POSITION.

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