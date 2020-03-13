Dayton declares emergency

Dayton City Council members called a special meeting for 5 p.m. today to ratify Mayor Beth Wytoski's declaration of an emergency related to efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The emergency declaration appoints the city manager as the emergency manager, who "may take any and all necessary steps authorized by law to coordinate a response."

It suspends the regular procurement process and authorizes the city manager to request aid from the county, state and federal goverments.

The special council meeting was to be held in the Dayton Community Center. For more information, call city hall, at 503-864-2221.