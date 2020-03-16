Dayton closes city hall over concerns about illness
Dayton City Hall is closed and an ill employee is in voluntary self-quarantine.
City officials are asking that anyone who has visited city hall in March take precautions against coronavirus and other illnesses. They should follow Yamhill County Public Health and Center for Disease Control precautions, including self-isolating, washing hands frequently and taking other health care steps.
City hall will be shut down until further notice, city officials said.
On Friday, the city council and Mayor Beth Wytoski declared an emergency in Dayton, allowing the city manager to take any necessary steps to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Is this a confirmed case? Surely a test would be indicated in this circumstance....
Would this be the second case in Yamhill County or do they not know for sure?
Just showing some symptoms, not confirmed. Employee is doing a voluntary quarantine. Even if it is a confirmed case, I do not intend on panicking. I hope others will do the same.
I agree that no one should panic, but some fact based information from actual testing
would go a long way to calm some fears....