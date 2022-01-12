Dayton cancels high school, junior high classes due to staff shortages

Dayton School District's high school and junior high will be closed Thursday, Jan. 13, due to staff shortages.

The elementary school will be open as usual.

Dayton officials made the announcement Wednesday evening.

The district is one of several in Oregon to cancel some classes because of high absentee rates amongst staff and trouble finding substitute teachers.

Some other districts, such as Tigard and Portland, have switched some schools back to remote learning because of absences or high rates of positive COVID tests.

Sheridan School District also has moved grades four through eight to online classes.

District officials said the will study remotely for six days. They hope to have enough staff in buildings to return to in-person classes for all grades after that.

