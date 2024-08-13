Dayton board to review superintendent goals

Classes will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3, the day after Labor Day.

Tuesday’s agenda includes approval of an overnight request for volleyball, fees and meal prices, and the superintendent’s goals for 2024-25. The board also will consider a report on physical restraints and disciplinary seclusions.

The board will declare a vacancy on the district budget committee. Applications can be made to the district office.

The board also will conduct annual business, such as designating people authorized to sign checks.

For more information, call the Dayton School District office, at 503-864-2215.