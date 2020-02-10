David William Owen 1941 - 2020

David William Owen passed away February 10, 2020, at his home in Dayton, Oregon, at the age of 78. He was born July 30, 1941, in Condon, Oregon, to Mildred and Frank Owen.

He joined the Navy at the age of 17, serving his country for four years while sailing around the world. After his service, he found his career as a pipefitter and paper maker in Newberg, Oregon, serving the same company for 35 years and making lifelong friends. After retiring in 2003, he kept close contact with his mill friends and made many new friends while traveling, golfing and enjoying bluegrass concerts.

Always a hard worker, Dave never truly retired, continuing to tend to his 50-acre filbert farm. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing on the Nestucca River, four-wheeling through the Arizona desert and playing countless rounds of golf, including two “witnessed” holes in one! He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends, family neighbors and his church. When he wasn’t working or meeting friends for coffee, he could be found playing cards with his wife, Marilyn, and always cheering on his beloved Oregon Ducks with his cat Sunny on his lap.

A beloved husband, father, grandpa and friend, Dave is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Richard Owen; sisters, Betty Esmay and Bessie Bootiller; children, Cindy Tarantino, Lucinda Miftahitten, Carrie Owen, Matt Owen, Alan Myers and Nancy Parrot; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Unionvale Countryside Church, 18725 S.E. Wallace Rd, Dayton, Oregon. A potluck luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests considering a donation to one of Dave’s favorite organizations, Dayton High School's FFA program. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.